Sunny spells along the coast today, with some showers and rain later on.

This weekend, there will be lots of sunshine and some mild temperatures which look set to remain next week too.

Sunny spells do mean a very high pollen count, so hay fever sufferers watch out.

It looks set to be a rather sunny weekend on the Yorkshire coast!

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers likely turning heavy and slow-moving, with a chance of thunder and hail later on. Gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 18mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 6.09pm and high tide is expected around 12.28am.

Tonight: Showers largely dying out overnight. However, cloud and rain will continue to push slowly eastwards, persisting across Humberside until dawn. Feeling chilly under clearer skies further west.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday: Early cloud clearing to a bright day. Cooler and cloudier towards the coast but lots of sunny spells across the coast. Cloud thickening over western hills overnight, bringing patchy rain. Gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 11mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected around 6.56am and 7.42pm, and high tide is expected around 12.43pm.

Sunday: A cloudy start with patchy rain over the Dales. Bright spells developing in the afternoon. Remaining mild with a very high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 14°C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 12 °C.

