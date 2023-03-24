What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast

This week, we saw the first day of spring which was followed by endless sunshine.

Unfortunately, it looks like we will have to wait for the warmer weather as winds are expected to arrive making it a breezy weekend, ahead of the clocks going forward an hour on Sunday, March 26.

Here’s what weather is forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

It’s expected to start to turn cold again this weekend, with the sun not making much of an appearance.

Today: A breezy day with occasional blustery showers. Some showers could give localised heavy bursts but these short-lived as the showers move briskly through on the strong breeze. Sunny spells in-between, most prevalent in the east.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 33mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 5.57pm, and low tide is expected around 11.59am.

Tonight: Showers becoming more frequent overnight, perhaps merging in places to give some locally longer spells of rain. Winds remaining strong at times.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 29mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Saturday: Frequent showers through the morning giving a wet start for most. However, showers becoming lighter and more scattered through the afternoon, although staying generally rather cloudy. Winds gradually easing.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected around 12.26am and 12.35pm, and high tides are expected around 6.26am and 6.37pm.

Sunday: A cloudy day turning colder with some wintry showers possible later. Cold northerly breeze developing. Sunny spells are possible in the evening.

Maximum temperature 7°C.

Winds are likely to be around 28mph, making it feel like 2°C.

