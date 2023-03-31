Today, across the coast, it is wet, cold and drizzly with low cloud hanging over the area.

It doesn’t look like the weather will improve much tomorrow, with rain being forecast by the Met Office, however Sunday could see a sunny change as we look into next week.

Next week it’s currently expected to be slightly warmer, with some sunny spells and cloud.

It’s potentially going to be a rather miserable weekend for those on the Yorkshire coast.

Here’s what it is going to be like on the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: Extensive low cloud across the region, bringing occasional rain and more persistent drizzle, particularly over hills. Feeling much cooler than previous days, especially along the coast, with a chilly onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds will be around 27mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

High tide is expected in Scarborough around 1.20pm, and low tide is expected around 8.05pm.

Tonight: Cloudy, rather damp conditions will persist this evening and overnight, with widespread low cloud and occasional outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 29mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Saturday: Rain expected throughout the day across the coast. Remaining cloudy and cool with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, heavier rain in Whitby and lighter in Bridlington, but heavy later afternoon for all. Fairly light onshore winds.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 22mph, making it feel like 3°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected around 2.07am and 2.22pm, and low tides are expected around 8.23am and 9.03pm.

Sunday: Drier and brighter Sunday with some sunny spells. Daytime temperatures will increase, but light winds and clear skies will allow overnight frosts to develop.

Maximum temperature 8°C.

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 6°C.