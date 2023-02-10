What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your Yorkshire coast weather forecast
It’s going to be a dry weekend with some fresh winds forecast.
Mild daytime temperatures are forecast by the Met Office, but winds will make it feel fresh and chilly.
Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:
Today: Cloudy with brisk winds at first and staying windy into the afternoon. A mild day, with some sunshine spells possible.
Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Winds could reach around 32mph, making it feel like 6°C.
Tonight: A dry night with patchy cloud. Clear spells most likely along the coast and fresh winds throughout.
Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Winds are likely to reach around 30mph, making it feel like 5°C.
Saturday: Dry through the day, with cloud and limited brighter spells. Brighter to the east, with some spells of sunshine. Wind easing to the north but staying breezy.
Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Winds may reach around 18mph, making it feel like 8°C.
Sunday: Winds beginning to ease, with a mixture of patchy clouds and brighter spells. Mild by day, but chilly overnight.
Maximum temperature: 9°C.
Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 6°C.