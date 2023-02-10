News you can trust since 1882
What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your Yorkshire coast weather forecast

It’s going to be a dry weekend with some fresh winds forecast.

By Louise Hollingsworth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mild daytime temperatures are forecast by the Met Office, but winds will make it feel fresh and chilly.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloudy with brisk winds at first and staying windy into the afternoon. A mild day, with some sunshine spells possible.

It's set to be a dry weekend, but chilly from the wind.
Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds could reach around 32mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Tonight: A dry night with patchy cloud. Clear spells most likely along the coast and fresh winds throughout.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 30mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Saturday: Dry through the day, with cloud and limited brighter spells. Brighter to the east, with some spells of sunshine. Wind easing to the north but staying breezy.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may reach around 18mph, making it feel like 8°C.

Sunday: Winds beginning to ease, with a mixture of patchy clouds and brighter spells. Mild by day, but chilly overnight.

Maximum temperature: 9°C.

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 6°C.

