What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your Yorkshire coast weather forecast

Mild daytime temperatures are forecast by the Met Office, but winds will make it feel fresh and chilly.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today: Cloudy with brisk winds at first and staying windy into the afternoon. A mild day, with some sunshine spells possible.

It's set to be a dry weekend, but chilly from the wind.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds could reach around 32mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight: A dry night with patchy cloud. Clear spells most likely along the coast and fresh winds throughout.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 30mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Saturday: Dry through the day, with cloud and limited brighter spells. Brighter to the east, with some spells of sunshine. Wind easing to the north but staying breezy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may reach around 18mph, making it feel like 8°C.

Sunday: Winds beginning to ease, with a mixture of patchy clouds and brighter spells. Mild by day, but chilly overnight.

Maximum temperature: 9°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad