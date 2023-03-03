What’s the weather going to be like this weekend? Here’s your Yorkshire coast weekend weather forecast

Today is looking rather dry with average temperatures, but it’s set to get cold this weekend.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: Turning drier and brighter from the north through the afternoon with some sunny spells possible for parts of North Yorkshire later in the day. Temperatures around average.

It's going to be a cold weekend.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds are likely to reach 25mph, making it feel like 0°C.

High tide in Scarborough will be at 1.53pm and low tide will be at 8.34pm.

Tonight: Some clear spells developing across inland parts through the evening and overnight, but staying cloudier towards the east. Chilly with overnight frosts possible.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Winds may reach around 22mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Saturday: A bright, chilly start, early frost soon lifting with spells of sunshine developing. Turning cloudier through the afternoon with coastal showers possible. Temperatures feeling a little cooler.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 4°C.

High tides in Scarborough will be around 2.24am and 2.39pm, and low tides will be around 8.45am and 9.16pm.

Sunday: Bright spells and scattered showers Sunday, occasionally wintry over high ground and coasts ahead of next week's cold snap.

Maximum temperature 6°C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 3°C.

High tides in Scarborough will be around 3.06am and 3.17pm, and 9.21am and 9.51pm.

