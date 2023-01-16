When is the snow going to stop? Here’s this weeks Yorkshire coast weather forecast

Over the weekend, temperatures dropped and a yellow weather warning was forecast for the morning of Monday January 16.

Snow is forecast for the coast this week, and temperatures are going to be below freezing.

There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast.

The Yorkshire coast is set for another wintry week.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloudy with wintry showers initially, with some snow settling across higher ground, and perhaps to lower levels at times. Showers clear south around midday to leave a cold and sunny afternoon, with temperatures dipping below freezing in places.

Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Winds are likely to reach 34mph, making it feel like -4 °C.

Tonight: A very cold night ahead with clear skies throughout. Temperatures will drop below freezing across the region with a sharp frost expected, as well as a risk of icy patches.

Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Winds could be around 21mph, and it will feel like -8 °C.

Tuesday: Below freezing temperatures to start and end the day, and will reach 0 late morning. Very cold conditions will continue through the day, remaining dry with temperatures only reaching low single figures during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 22mph, and it will around -3 °C.during the day.

Wednesday: Blustery wintry showers still affecting coastal areas, with continued overnight frost.

Maximum temperature: 4 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 40mph, making it feel like -2 °C.

Outlook for the rest of the week: Very cold conditions are expected to continue through the week. Sunny spells will appear on Thursday, and it will begin to warm up during the night.

All information is correct at the time of writing.