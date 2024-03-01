When will it snow this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The first weekend of March 2024 could bring some spring snow across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Richard Ponter

Snow is expected on high ground today (March 1) and into Saturday. The Met Office expects it to clear in the evening of Saturday.

Sunday is predicted to remain cold with lighter winds.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cold and frosty start with patches of mist and fog clearing as a band of strong winds, rain and hill snow arrives by the afternoon. Snow likely to be confined to high ground. Some sharp showers following in behind.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, with a high of 40mph at around 1pm, making it feel like -1°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:24am and low tide is expected at 13:16pm.

Tonight:

A few isolated showers lingering, likely to be wintry over western hills. Cloudy throughout with light winds and frosty conditions developing by dawn.

Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Another cold and frosty morning with further rain and hill snow arriving in the morning, slowly clearing into the evening. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 1°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:03am and low tide is expected at 13:52pm.

Sunday:

Cold with some fog patches on Sunday. Remaining generally dry on Sunday with fresh winds and rain arriving into Monday evening. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 4°C.