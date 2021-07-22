Scarborough has been basking in glorious sunshine with hundreds of beach-goers rushing to the shore.

Sunday was the hottest day of the year in England with temperatures reaching 30ºC in some areas, with warm weather set to continue into the weekend.

Here is the latest weather forecast for Scarborough:

Thursday

The warm weather looks set to continue in Scarborough ...

According to the Met Office: "There is the small risk of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon, before fading in the evening. Maximum temperature 28°C."

Any isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms will face to leave a dry night with clear skies. It is expected to be warm with a minimum temperature of 15°C.

Friday

Early low cloud will soon retreat back to the coast to leave another fine and dry day, with plenty of warm sunshine, although hazier than previous days. It is set to be cooler along the coast with a maximum temperature of 24°C.

The pollen count is expected to be moderate

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be overcast with low cloud retreating to give way to warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 17°C.

The pollen count is expected to be moderate.

Sunday

The weather is predicted to turn unsettled overnight into Sunday with the chance for heavy showers and thunderstorms in the region. Cloudy overall changing to sunny intervals by early evening and a maximum temperature of 19°C and it will start to feel rather muggy.

The pollen count is expected to be moderate.

Next Week's Outlook