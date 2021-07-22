When will the UK heatwave end? How long hot weather will last in Scarborough - and latest forecast
The UK has been baking in hotter-than-average temperatures with Scarborough benefitting from clear skies and sunshine.
Sunday was the hottest day of the year in England with temperatures reaching 30ºC in some areas, with warm weather set to continue into the weekend.
Here is the latest weather forecast for Scarborough:
Thursday
According to the Met Office: "There is the small risk of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon, before fading in the evening. Maximum temperature 28°C."
Any isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms will face to leave a dry night with clear skies. It is expected to be warm with a minimum temperature of 15°C.
Friday
Early low cloud will soon retreat back to the coast to leave another fine and dry day, with plenty of warm sunshine, although hazier than previous days. It is set to be cooler along the coast with a maximum temperature of 24°C.
The pollen count is expected to be moderate
Saturday
Saturday is expected to be overcast with low cloud retreating to give way to warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 17°C.
The pollen count is expected to be moderate.
Sunday
The weather is predicted to turn unsettled overnight into Sunday with the chance for heavy showers and thunderstorms in the region. Cloudy overall changing to sunny intervals by early evening and a maximum temperature of 19°C and it will start to feel rather muggy.
The pollen count is expected to be moderate.
Next Week's Outlook
The warm weather is predicted to continue into next week with warm spells and sunny intervals, there may be some light showers. Temperatures are predicted to stay at around 20°C.