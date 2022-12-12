Whitby and North York Moors hit with yellow weather warning

The warning has been set for snow and ice and is in place from midnight tonight until 12 noon on Thursday December 15.

Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces.

Drivers should be careful when driving and can expect longer journey times. These also include people who use bus services and train services.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice in Whitby and the North York Moors.

People may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may have icy patches.

The yellow weather warning covers Whitby, Danby, Guisborough, Glaisdale and Sleights.There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast as well as freezing fog.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website