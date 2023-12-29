Will it be a sunny start to the New Year? Here is your four day weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is your weekend weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and the surrounding areas.

Here is your weekend weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and the surrounding areas.

According to the Met Office, it is set to remain windy with elements of rain as 2023 comes to an end.

Here is your weekend weather forecast, including New Year’s Day, according to the Met Office:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today: Rather cloudy with scattered blustery showers, these potentially merging into longer spells of rain and perhaps hill snow at times. Remaining windy, with winds generally strongest mid-morning, then slowly easing through the day.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 37mph, making it feel like 3 °C.

Tonight: Further rain showers and hill snow overnight, though showers easing with time. Otherwise dry with good clear spells and winds falling light. Occasional frost patches developing, especially in the north.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 0 °C.

Saturday: A fine start, but rain quickly spreading northeast, perhaps preceded by hill snow. Becoming drier and windier in the afternoon, but further rain, occasionally heavy, reaching the west by evening.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds could be around 19mph in the morning, making it feel like 0 °C, and 37mph in the evening, making it feel like 6 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, New Year’s Eve: Windy with scattered blustery showers, sunny spells and the chance of showers.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds could be around 23mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

Monday, New Year’s Day: Drier by Monday with fewer showers, though still breezy. Starting cloudy but clearing into a sunny day.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.