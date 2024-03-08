Will it be a wet weekend on the coast? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The coast is set to be blustery and wet this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Winds are set to be blustery all weekend, making it feel like 1°C or 2°C throughout.

Most of the weekend will be overcast and cloudy, with showers spreading across the coast.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A grey start, with perhaps a little drizzle in places. The cloud will tend to break up towards lunchtime allowing some spells of sunshine to develop. Feeling chilly in the southeasterly breeze, but compensated somewhat by any sunshine.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:44am and high tide is expected at 14:41pm.

Tonight:

Remaining largely dry overnight with variable but often large amounts of cloud. Some patchy rain will move up from the south by dawn. Staying breezy but largely frost free.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

Outbreaks of rain will move northwards throughout the morning, turning heavy in places. The afternoon will turn drier and brighter, but a few showers may develop. Breezy once again.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 28mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Sunday:

Heavy rain changing to overcast by lunchtime. Unsettled throughout the day and into Monday. Further outbreaks of rain accompanied by a brisk easterly wind, giving a rather chilly feel.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 2°C.