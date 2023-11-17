Will it be a wet weekend on the Yorkshire coast? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather is expected to stay blustery and chilly, with wind gusts predicted of up to 35mph by the Met Office.

Across the Yorkshire coast sunshine is expected for the start of the weekend, with Friday expected to stay sunny throughout the day.

Blustery showers are predicted to hit the coast on Saturday and Sunday, with very strong winds expected Saturday morning.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Largely dry through the morning, with some brighter spells and increasing amounts of sunshine, especially across Humberside. Any isolated showers restricted to the Pennines. A fine evening is likely.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:19am and low tide is expected at 12:23pm

Tonight:

A chilly start to the night with long clear spells in the east. Soon clouding over with rain arriving from the southwest after midnight. Winds strengthening especially near coasts.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

Windy with persistent and occasionally heavy rain during Saturday, easing through the morning. Some brightness later with blustery showers affecting western areas by evening.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 8 °C. The morning is expected to be very windy, with gusts predicted of up to 35mph. This should settle by 11am however.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:10am and low tide is expected at 13:11pm

Sunday:

Blustery showers, some heavy, with variable cloud Sunday, and remaining windy. Drier with some brightness into Monday morning.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 6 °C.