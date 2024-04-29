Will it be sunny this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office predicts warmer temperatures and more sun for the Yorkshire coast this week. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Tuesday is predicted to be warm but with strong winds, however as the week progresses the winds will drop, and temperatures will feel milder.

Sunny spells are expected throughout the week, however some showers are still making their way along the coast.

The pollen forecast will be set at ‘low’ today, and will increase to a ‘medium’ level for the rest of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Sunny spells to start the day becoming increasingly cloudy from the northwest with outbreaks of showery rain by the afternoon, heaviest over western hills. Strong southerly winds, near gale force over the Pennines.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:16am and low tide is expected at 14:20pm.

Tonight:

Staying cloudy overnight with further outbreaks of rain, especially over western hills. Staying breezy. Becoming brighter from the south towards the morning

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Sunshine developing from the south through the morning and becoming largely dry aside from a few isolated heavy showers in the afternoon. Rather warm. Staying breezy.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:05am and low tide is expected at 15:15pm.

Wednesday:

Largely cloudy but mild with outbreaks of rain along the coast Wednesday. Drizzle changing to overcast in the afternoon.Mist and fog likely lingering along the coast with the best chance of sunshine inland Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 10°C.