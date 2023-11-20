Will it be sunny this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The week starts very mild on Monday, with strong winds are expected on Tuesday morning and Wednesday.
Winds could get up to 35pmh.
There are a few passing showers expected throughout the week, but prolonged precipitation is not predicted.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Often cloudy with the chance of a few passing showers. Some brief brighter spells are possible at times, these mainly to the east of hills. Mild again with mainly light winds.
Maximum temperature 12 °C
Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 8 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:16am and low tide is expected at 15:31pm.
Tonight:
Turning breezier and remaining largely cloudy this evening. Occasional rain or drizzle overnight with extensive low cloud and local fog patches developing.
Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Tuesday:
Colder, clearer and drier conditions spreading from the north during the morning to all parts, leaving a fine day with lighter winds and prolonged, but hazy sunshine.
Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 6 °C. The morning is expected to be very windy, with gusts predicted of up to 33mph. This should settle by 10am however.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:35am and low tide is expected at 16:55pm.
Wednesday:
A return to milder, windier conditions on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain, especially on western hills. Similar conditions expected into Thursday morning. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Winds may be around 30mph, with gusts expected to reach up to 34mph, making it feel like 7 °C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:58am and low tide is expected at 18:08pm