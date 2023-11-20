Will it be sunny this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is expected to be mild and mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible according to the Met Office.

This week some strong winds are expected to sweep across the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The week starts very mild on Monday, with strong winds are expected on Tuesday morning and Wednesday.

Winds could get up to 35pmh.

There are a few passing showers expected throughout the week, but prolonged precipitation is not predicted.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Often cloudy with the chance of a few passing showers. Some brief brighter spells are possible at times, these mainly to the east of hills. Mild again with mainly light winds.

Maximum temperature 12 °C

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:16am and low tide is expected at 15:31pm.

Tonight:

Turning breezier and remaining largely cloudy this evening. Occasional rain or drizzle overnight with extensive low cloud and local fog patches developing.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tuesday:

Colder, clearer and drier conditions spreading from the north during the morning to all parts, leaving a fine day with lighter winds and prolonged, but hazy sunshine.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 6 °C. The morning is expected to be very windy, with gusts predicted of up to 33mph. This should settle by 10am however.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:35am and low tide is expected at 16:55pm.

Wednesday:

A return to milder, windier conditions on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain, especially on western hills. Similar conditions expected into Thursday morning. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, with gusts expected to reach up to 34mph, making it feel like 7 °C.