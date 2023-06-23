Will it be sunny this weekend? Here's your weather forecast for Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

This week has seen a mixture of weather including heavy rain, clouds and sunshine.

The Met Office has predicted warm temperatures for the weekend, alongside cloudy spells with intermittent sun.

The pollen forecast is set to be ‘very high’ on Friday and Saturday, then lower to ‘high’ on Sunday.

Here’s what weather is in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today:

After a fine start cloud will thicken from the west. Outbreaks of rain, locally heavy at times over the hills, then spreading east during the afternoon, along with a freshening breeze. Staying rather warm, however.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds could be around 13mph, making it feel like 18 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 08:07am, and low tide is expected at 14:37pm.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with further mainly light rain over the hills. Perhaps some clear spells developing in the east towards dawn.

Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Saturday:

Early rain clearing Saturday, with drier and brighter skies following. Warm and humid. Sunny spells developing through the afternoon in the east with lighter winds.

Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Winds could be around 22mph, making it feel like 20 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 08:47am, and low tide is expected at 15:19pm.

Sunday:

Band of heavy, and thundery rain sweeps east Sunday afternoon. Less warm Monday, with sunny spells and mostly dry. Turning cloudy and windy on Tuesday with outbreaks of heavy rain.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds could be around 23mph, making it feel like 19 °C.

