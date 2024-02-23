Will it be sunny this weekend on the coast? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to be sunny and dry on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Yorkshire coast.

Friday is set to be unsettled, with a mixture of sun and showers.

Saturday will be the sunniest day, with calm winds and no rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday is set to be cloudy but sunny spells are still expected by the Met Office.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

It will be a breezy day, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, these locally heavy with the risk of hail and thunder at times. The showers turning wintry over higher ground. Temperatures around normal.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:58am and high tide is expected at 15:49pm

Tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further showers likely to affect western hills overnight, where turning wintry. Elsewhere, a largely dry night, with lengthy clear spells, leading to a widespread frost, as winds fall light.

Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Saturday:

A chilly start, with some early fog patches in places. Otherwise, it will be a largely fine and dry day, with sunny spells. Temperatures near average, with light winds.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:29am and high tide is expected at 16:23pm

Sunday:

Another chilly start, otherwise, dry with sunny spells Sunday. Cloud expected but rain should stay clear of the coast. Temperatures near average. Winds getting stronger in the night and into Monday morning.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 2°C.