Will it be sunny this weekend on the Yorkshire coast? Here's your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

After a cloudy week, the Met Office has predicted that the weekend will be brighter and warmer for the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:45 BST

According to the Met Office, the dry weather will continue with warmer temperatures and some sunny spells.

However areas will stay colder where low hanging clouds remain.

There is a high pollen count across the coast throughout the weekend.

The Met Office predicts the dry weather to continue, with sporadic sunny spells across the coast all weekend.
Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Early cloud clearing from many inland areas during the morning, leaving a fine, dry day with prolonged sunshine. Low cloud continuing to affect many immediate coastal areas however, with a chilly onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 12mph, making it feel like °C.

In Scarborough, low tide will be at 09:44am and high tide will be at 15:46pm.

Tonight: Remaining dry and largely clear this evening. Areas of coastal low cloud spreading inland overnight and a few isolated rural fog patches developing. Chilly inland, but milder at the coast.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 10mph, making it feel like 8°C.

In Scarborough, low tide will be at 09:44am and high tide will be at 15:46pm.

Saturday: A mostly sunny day once any early fog or low cloud clears. Feeling warm inland in the sunshine with lighter winds, but still rather cool at the coast.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 8mph, making it feel like 10°C.

In Scarborough, low tide will be at 10:26am and high tide will be at 16:28pm.

Sunday: Little change with coastal low cloud spreading inland overnight, this generally burning back to the coast by day with plenty of warm sunshine. Feeling much cooler where low cloud persists.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 7mph, making it feel like 11°C.

In Scarborough, low tide will be at 11:08am and high tide will be at 17:12pm.

