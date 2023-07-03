News you can trust since 1882
Will it be sunshine or showers this week? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

After a blustery yet sunny weekend across the Yorkshire coast, this week is set to stay warm but full of showers, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:40 BST

The strong winds are also expected to stay throughout the week.

There is a chance that some showers could turn thundery across the Yorkshire coast.

The pollen forecast is set as ‘medium’ today, however could increase to ‘very high’ by Thursday.

The Met Office are predicting a mixture of sunshine and showers across the Yorkshire coast. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoThe Met Office are predicting a mixture of sunshine and showers across the Yorkshire coast. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Fine and bright initially. Scattered showers soon developing which may turn heavy and thundery at times. An organised band of heavy rain and strong winds will track eastwards across the region from late-morning, bringing a thunderstorm risk. Feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:56am and high tide is expected at 17:01pm.

Tonight:

Showers fading Monday evening to leave a mostly clear and dry night. Remaining cloudier towards the Pennines where showers, mostly light, are likely to persist. Cool overnight.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tuesday:

Showers developing widely by day, some turning thundery. Still some sunny spells, especially towards the coast. The far south may see more prolonged rain, but this is considered unlikely.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:45am and high tide is expected at 17:51pm.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Changeable Wednesday and Thursday with sunny spells, occasional showers, and bands of rain. Showers may be thundery in places.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

