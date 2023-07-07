Will it be warm on the Yorkshire coast this weekend? Here's your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Less cloud is predicted on Friday and Saturday, with suspected cloud and showers expected towards the end of Sunday.

The pollen forecast showsthat the start of the weekend will be rated as ‘high’, but on sunday it will reduce to ‘medium’.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Temperatures could reach 28 °C across the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Today:

Patchy cloud during the morning, particularly for the north and west, but clearing during the day with plenty of sunshine developing. Feeling very warm by the afternoon with winds fresher at the coast.

Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 19°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:39am and low tide is expected at 14:11pm.

Tonight:

Remaining dry with largely clear skies into the evening and overnight. The odd patch of mist or fog possible by dawn but clearing quickly after sunrise.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Saturday:

Increasingly cloudy Saturday as spells of locally heavy rain spread east to all parts into the afternoon and evening with the risk of thunder. Feeling very warm again. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:29am and low tide is expected at 15:02pm.

Sunday:

A mixture of sunshine and showers likely, perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times. Temperatures cooling somewhat to generally near average.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 17°C.