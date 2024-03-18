Will it get sunny as Easter half-term approaches? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to be changeable, with a mixture of brighter spells and some rain.

This week the coast is predicted to be changeable, with a mixture of brighter spells and some rain, according to the Met Office

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bright start for many, but quickly clouding over, with the odd outbreak of light rain late morning. Cloud will clear again early afternoon to allow some sunny spells. Feeling rather mild, with light winds.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:28am and low tide is expected at 16:58pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will increase from the west this evening, with rain arriving overnight, heaviest and most persistent over western hills. Winds will strengthen, becoming strong over high ground.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain at first, this gradually clearing eastwards to allow sunny spells and isolated showers to develop during the afternoon. Winds easing, falling light by the evening.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:00pm and low tide is expected at 18:55pm.

Wednesday:

Largely cloudy Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain at times. Light rain changing to overcast by nighttime. Temperatures around normal, but feeling cooler in stronger winds from Thursday.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 9°C.