Will it rain on Valentine's day? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to see less rain and will stay mild on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

The rain is predicted to be much more sporadic and lighter than the torrential rainfall experienced this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The heavy rainfall over the weekend caused flooding across the Yorkshire coast. The flooding is now expected to cease, however the after affects will still be felt by the coast, with a number of roads remaining closed. Road closures include: Bessingby Hill in Bridlington, the A165 between Gristhorpe and Lebberston, and both the Esplanade and Crown Terrace in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are also expected to get milder as the week progresses, with winds staying breezy but not strong.

Valentine’s day is predicted to have some light rain in the morning, but will stay drier and cloudy later in the day. Yorkshire coast residents can expect an overcast but mild evening for their romantic meal.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy for most initially, with showers over western hills, possibly wintry over peaks. Drier further east, becoming brighter for all by late morning as western showers ease. Isolated showers possible across the Pennines throughout. Mild.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:46am and low tide is expected at 11:56pm

Tonight:

Isolated blustery showers moving east through the evening, temporarily turning to snow over the Pennines. Drier overnight with clear spells, becoming cold with a risk of frost. Windy.

Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Tuesday:

Dry for most initially, though cloud thickening through the morning. Rain likely arriving from the southeast from midday and lasting for the remainder of the day. Mild and increasingly breezy.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 4°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:30am and low tide is expected at 12:36pm

Valentine’s day:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Light rain is expected in the morning, however this will stop late morning and into the afternoon. Expected to stay overcast with mild temperatures. Breezy Evening will be calm, dry and mild.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 8°C.