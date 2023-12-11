Will it rain this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After the heavy rainfall over the weekend, this week is expected to be drier and brighter but winds will remain chilly, according to the Met Office.

Photo: Gary Longbottom.

With Christmas markets, Winter Wonderlands and carol concerts planned across the Yorkshire coast, some drier spells will be a welcome change this week.

Tuesday is still expected to be wet and unsettled, however the rest of the week is expected to be better, according to the Met Office.

Strong winds of up to 37mph are expected early Wednesday morning, but this will settle down after 12pm.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Dry and bright through Monday. Cloudier in the south, with plenty of sunshine elsewhere. Generally light winds away from coasts, with daytime temperatures around average.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 7mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:50am and high tide is expected at 14:56pm.

Tonight:

Cloudier overnight, although remaining dry. Some clear spells may see an early frost develop in prone rural spots. Cloud thickens overnight ahead of rain arriving from the west, occasionally heavy.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Tuesday:

Band of rain, heavy at times, clears eastwards through the morning. Scattered showers follow through the afternoon, mainly affecting the southwest. Elsewhere staying cloudy and mostly dry. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:30am and high tide is expected at 15:34pm.

Wednesday:

Unsettled at first with strong winds and periods of rain, likely becoming drier and more settled into Thursday. Feeling colder, with a widespread frost likely Wednesday night.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 29mph, with a possible high of up to 37mph in the morning, making it feel like 4 °C.