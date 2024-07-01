Will it rain this week? Here’s your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather is set to cool down this week, with rain spells and cloudy conditions predicted by the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The Yorkshire coast is expected to see drizzle, clouds and cooler temperatures this week, according to the Met Office.

The weather is set to turn unsettled into the new week, with showers and cloudy spells predicted by the Met Office.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘mild’ today and Wednesday but will rise to ‘high’ on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A dry start but cloudy with outbreaks of mostly light rain spreading east through the morning. Becoming somewhat drier and brighter through the afternoon but breezy with low cloud and some rain or drizzle persisting in places.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:43am and high tide is expected at 12:43pm.

Tonight:

Becoming drier through the evening with cloud breaking to give some late brightness but remaining breezy. Staying generally dry overnight with clear spells giving a cool feel.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A likely dry start but rather cloudy and breezy once again on Tuesday, with the odd shower likely into the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:53am and high tide is expected at 13:50pm.

Wednesday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Wednesday, prolonged over western hills. Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. Much breezier, especially in the afternoon. Staying breezy into Thursday with sunny spells and blustery showers. Temperatures around or below normal.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 12°C.