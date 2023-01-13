Will it snow on the Yorkshire coast this weekend? Here's what weather is in store according to the Met Office

Strong overnight winds are looking set to stay as we roll into the weekend.Gusts of up to 48mph are predicted, as well as heavy rain, sunny spells and potential snow as we move into the next week.

Here’s what’s in store for the coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:Today: Remaining fairly mild and sunny until mid-afternoon. Wind gusts remain making it feel chilly, but easing into the evening.Maximum temperature: 9°C.Winds are likely to reach around 34mph, making it feel like 5°C.Tonight: Mild and dry at first, before heavy rain arrives at midnight. Wind remaining gentle.Minimum temperature: 5°C.Winds could reach around 28mph, making it feel like 2°C.Saturday: Rain, heavy at times, for much of Saturday with snow developing later on higher ground. Rain clearing later, providing some sunny spells but with showers possible after the rain. Wind strengthening again, and staying very gusty through the night.

Maximum temperature: 9°C.Winds could reach around 48mph.Sunday: Strong wind gusts to start, easing through the morning. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Feeling very cold.Maximum temperature: 6°C.Winds could be around 19mph, making it feel -1°C.Next week: Sunshine and some wintry showers through the next few days. Increasingly frosty nights with some ice likely. Feeling cold, especially in the occasionally strong winds.

The Yorkshire coast is set for a windy weekend.