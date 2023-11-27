Will it snow this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

According to the Met Office, this week is set to be unusually cold for Autumn and some snow showers could be possible across the Yorkshire coast.

Winter showers are expected from Wednesday onwards across the Yorkshire coast this week- according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The first widespread frost of Autumn for much of England and Wales happened last Friday, and even colder temperatures are predicted for this week.

The maximum temperature is around 6 °C for the Yorkshire coast, with the Met Office expecting temperatures to feel below freezing.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Dull and cloudy morning with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Brighter afternoon, but with occasional blustery showers, particularly towards the coast where they may turn heavy at times with hail. Wintry mix to showers over the Pennines. Rather cold.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:00am and high tide is expected at 15:56pm

Tonight:

Showers will gradually fade this evening, becoming increasingly confined to North Sea coasts overnight. Skies slowly clearing, with patches of fog and freezing fog forming inland where winds fall light.

Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday:

Any fog patches clearing around sunrise. Then cold but largely dry and bright with long sunny spells. Any showers or showery rain mostly confined to coasts. Coastal showers persisting overnight.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like -1 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:38am and high tide is expected at 16:35pm

Wednesday:

Bright Wednesday, with a wintry mix to showers over high ground and towards coasts. Variable cloud. Overnight and into the rest of the week spells of rain, sleet and snow showers are expected. Cold throughout.

Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like -1 °C.