Will it snow this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is set to be chilly, with below zero temperatures overnight, frosts and possible wintry showers, according to the Met Office.

A northerly airflow will bring cold arctic air to the UK from Sunday and into early next week, with snow showers possible across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which highlights that possibility of significant impacts for the health and social care sector.

According to the Met Office, the weekend will be largely cool and dry, with sub-zero temperatures overnight for many.

Frosts are expected and temperatures will get cooler throughout the weekend and into next week.

The Met Office predicts that with cool conditions and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy this morning, the cloud perhaps thick enough for some isolated drizzle, but many places staying dry. Similar this afternoon, though some brighter spells may develop, these most likely in the west. Rather chilly with generally light winds.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:43am and high tide is expected at 16:41pm.

Tonight:

Skies largely clearing during the evening with a widespread, locally sharp frost developing. Patchy cloud and rain spreading south late in the night, mainly towards western hills. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Saturday:

A dry, mainly sunny day for most, though often cloudy with some drizzle across western slopes of the Pennines. Fairly breezy at first, but winds easing with time.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 3 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:27am and high tide is expected at 17:25pm

Sunday:

Brighter and much colder Sunday and into Monday with sharp overnight frosts. Wintry showers fringing coastal areas. Breezy at times with significant wind chill.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like -1 °C.