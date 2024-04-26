Will it stay cold over the weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend the Yorkshire coast is set to stay chilly, with sunshine and showers throughout, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Chilly temperatures, showers and sunshine are all predicted for this weekend on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.Chilly temperatures, showers and sunshine are all predicted for this weekend on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.
Winds will stay calm until midday Sunday, with possibly below freezing temperatures overnight throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are set to remain cool until turning slightly milder on Monday. Showers and sunny spells will be sporadic throughout.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Early fog patches clearing to sunny spells, although feeling rather cool. Becoming increasingly cloudy and showery, with isolated sharp showers in the afternoon, a low risk of thunder.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:19am and low tide is expected at 12:25pm.

Tonight:

Any lingering showers soon easing through the early evening. Driest near coasts where skies clear first. Becoming clear and cold overnight, with patchy fog and widespread frosts likely.

Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Saturday:

A dry day for most, with early sunshine gradually replaced by patchy cloud. Chance of an isolated shower later. Heavy rain may arrive by the end of the night.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:53am and low tide is expected at 12:58pm

Sunday:

A spell of heavy rain initially Sunday, replaced by sunny spells later. Turning cloudy by early evening. Increasingly breezy into Monday, with temperatures starting to rise.

Maximum temperature 9 °C

Winds may be around 28mph, making it feel like 4°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:32am and low tide is expected at 13:35pm

