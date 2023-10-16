Will it stay cold this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The cold weather is set to continue this week across the Yorkshire coast.

The weather is expected to stay dry and bright at the start of the week, with rain predicted towards the end of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cold and frosty start, with any early mist and fog patches soon clearing to leave a fine and dry day, with sunny spells. Sunshine may be hazy under high cloud. Temperatures remain below average.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 6mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:38am and low tide is expected at 11:59am.

Tonight:

Another dry and cold night, with a patchy frost developing mainly in the north, perhaps with some freezing fog patches as well. Thicker cloud moving into southern areas towards dawn.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Tuesday:

A cold start, especially in the north. Any early fog patches clearing. Hazy sunshine for some, but with thicker cloud and isolated coastal showers for a time. Becoming windy overnight.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 10 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:11am and low tide is expected at 12:26pm.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy Wednesday. Rain likely arriving overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain through Thursday. Windy with a risk of gales at times. Temperatures trending milder.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, making it feel like 9 °C.