Will spring sunshine brighten up the coast this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The sun is here to stay this week, with sunny spells and dry weather expected for most of the week.
Winds will remain relatively calm and temperatures will stay around average, with a few frosty starts possible.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Early frost and freezing fog patches will slowly clear to leave a dry and bright day, with some sunny spells developing for many. Light winds, with temperatures near average.
Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 3°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:41am and low tide is expected at 15:47pm.
Tonight:
Dry with clear spells initially, before turning increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain reaching western hills overnight. Many eastern parts probably staying dry until dawn. Locally chilly, with patchy frost.
Minimum temperature 0 °C.
Tuesday:
Early rain gradually easing and mostly dying out, with some bright or sunny spells developing into the afternoon. Breezy at first. Temperatures near average.
Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 6°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:50am and low tide is expected at 17:43pm.
Wednesday:
Dry with bright or sunny spells developing on Wednesday, after a murky start. Feeling cold in a freshening easterly wind.
Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 6°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:24pm and low tide is expected at 19:12pm.