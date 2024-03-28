Will Storm Nelson hit the coast over Easter? Here is your weekend weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Easter weekend is set to be breezy, cloudy, with some sporadic sunny spells according to the Met Office. Pic: Richard Ponter

The unsettled weather will continue on Good Friday, with low pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK, although drier spells will develop later in the day from the east.

Following the weather warnings for rain and wind that have been issued in areas across the UK, Storm Nelson has battered the southern coastline.

Strong wind and wet weather will continue, however storm itself is unlikely to hit the Yorkshire coast.

Saturday sees a continuation of this showery theme in southern and western areas, though there is an increasing chance of brighter spells further north and east.

Sunday looks to be the best day of the week; however, conditions will return to more unsettled later Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a widely unsettled day, at least across southern areas, for Easter Monday, with the best of the conditions, at least to begin, further north.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this Easter, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Increasingly breezy and mostly cloudy, with rain and blustery showers spreading north through the day, turning heavy at times. Occasional drier intervals also likely however, with some brighter spells for a time into the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:45am and low tide is expected at 11:48am.

Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain persisting through the evening and much of the night with skies remaining generally overcast. Into the early hours likely becoming drier to give a bright start.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Friday:

A brighter, drier start possible but further spells of showers, perhaps heavy at times, likely into the afternoon. Temperatures near average but feeling cooler with a fresh breeze.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 5°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:19am and low tide is expected at 12:17pm.

Saturday:

Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.Temperatures near average but feeling cooler along the coast with a fresh easterly breeze developing.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:54am and low tide is expected at 12:50pm.

Sunday:

Cloudier but becoming generally drier with sunny spells- although the odd shower remains likely.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 6°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:54am and low tide is expected at 12:50pm.

Monday:

Next week begins with some uncertainty, but it looks likely that we will see a return towards more widely unsettled conditions as another area of low pressure pushes across the UK. The wettest weather will tend to favour the south whilst northern parts remain a bit drier on average

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 4°C.