Will summer finally arrive this weekend? Here’s your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend, residents can expect clouds, strong winds and light rain, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office have predicted that it will be generally cloudy and rather cool on the coast, with some light rain possible.

Winds are set to be strongest today (July 12) possibly reaching 30mph and above. It will remain blustery on Saturday, but Sunday will see the winds drop to a calmer level.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ on Friday and Saturday but will increase to a ‘high’ level on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy skies across much of the region, with eastern coastal districts probably seeing some light rain at times. Some limited brighter intervals perhaps developing later as more showery conditions become established. Temperatures remaining below average.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 9°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:57am and low tide is expected at 15:32pm.

Tonight:

Cloudy for most areas on Friday night with some further light rain or showers likely, again more especially across eastern regions. Light winds.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

Similar conditions look set to persist on Saturday, with a lot of cloud and limited brightness. Further light showers or rain are likely with light winds. Feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:38am and low tide is expected at 16:16pm.

Sunday:

Probably cloudy and cool on Sunday with some rain. Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Drier and sunnier into Monday. Light winds and temperatures below average.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:23am and low tide is expected at 17:06pm.