The Yorkshire coast has seen intense winds and rain this weekend. The Met Office predicts a calmer week, but expects temperatures to remain cooler than the recent heatwave.

The pollen forecast is set to remain ‘low’ for most of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A bright start with sunny spells for many, but showers will quickly develop through the morning, turning heavy at times, before gradually easing through the afternoon. Rather breezy, so feeling cool for the time of year.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:13am and high tide is expected at 17:06pm.

Tonight:

Showers will die out quickly this evening, with some late sunshine across the region. Cloud will increase overnight, with intermittent rain in the west by dawn tomorrow.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Intermittent rain will spread eastwards through Tuesday morning. Some drier spells are likely around the middle of the day before more persistent rain from late afternoon onwards.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:53am and high tide is expected at 17:47pm.

Wednesday:

A mixture of sunny spells and showers, with showers turning heavy at times during the day and generally dying out overnight. Feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 14°C.