Will the bad weather continue this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The bad weather is set to continue on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Yorkshire coast can expect cooler temperatures with a strong wind chill cooling the air.

Monday is set to be calmer, with outbreaks of rain in the afternoon.

The pollen count this week is set at ‘low’.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A dry and bright start across the region. Cloud increasing and thickening to bring outbreaks of showery rain, locally heavy, by the afternoon. Some drier and possibly brighter conditions persisting across parts of Yorkshire. Temperatures near normal. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 12 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:34am and low tide is expected at 13:01pm.

Tonight:

Most parts remaining cloudy with further rain, and some heavy bursts. Turning drier from the west after midnight, with clear spells. Chance of showers following over the Pennines. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Tuesday starting dry with sunny spells. Showers developing over western areas spreading further east by early afternoon. Blustery showers may turn sharp and rather heavy. Some parts remaining dry. Breezy.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 11 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:15am and low tide is expected at 13:38pm.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be mainly dry and bright but cloudier than Tuesday. Probably becoming wet Thursday. Temperatures rather above average throughout.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 11°C.