Will the Bank Holiday weekend be warm or wet? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Bank Holiday weekend is set to be a mixture of sunshine and showers, with temperatures staying warm according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

With the bank holiday almost here, many people across the Yorkshire coast will be hoping for walks on the beach in the sun with an ice cream. However, the weather is expected to be unsettled with a mixture of sunshine and showers, according to the Met Office.

Although sunshine will be sporadic at best on the Yorkshire coast, the temperatures are set to stay mild and relatively warm. Winds are predicted to stay quite calm and should not cause a lot of wind chill.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ today, but will increase to a ‘medium’ level for the rest of the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast the Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy and unsettled with showers moving in from the east, turning heavy and thundery at times. Showers easing late morning but a band of rain approaching from the south during the afternoon. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:46am and high tide is expected at 12:33pm.

Tonight:

Rain with heavy downpours possible, starting to slowly clear from the southeast towards the end of the night. Winds remaining light.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. Dry, bright or sunny spells developing from the south during the afternoon. Clear spells overnight with fog patches forming.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:56am and high tide is expected at 13:46pm.

Sunday:

Remaining unsettled to start with showers or spells of rain, perhaps thunder at times. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:53am and high tide is expected at 14:44pm.

Bank Holiday Monday:

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Showers may end by mid-afternoon. Breezy at midday but temperatures staying mild.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 12°C.