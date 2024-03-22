Will the Easter half-term start with some sun? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Easter half-term in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington is expected to be start chilly, with sunny spells and showers predicted by the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

The weekend is expected to be colder, with sunny spells and stronger winds. Sporadic showers are predicted throughout the whole weekend, however the weather will calm on Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Colder than of late, but with plenty of sunny spells. Isolated sharp blustery showers will eventually make inroads from the west, with these falling as snow on hills and perhaps occasionally as hail to lower levels. Brightest in eastern parts.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:00am and high tide is expected at 14:49pm.

Tonight:

Colder than of late overnight, with further blustery sharp showers, these again wintry on hills. A slight frost is likely in more sheltered areas. Becoming cloudier overall towards dawn.

Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Feeling rather cold again, with some sunny spells but overall rather more cloud around than on Friday. Further blustery and occasionally heavy showers continuing, with a little snow on hills.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:32am and high tide is expected at 15:24pm.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Showers and winds fading to becoming fine for a time on Sunday. Turning wetter and windier into the new working week, with detail uncertain, but temperatures recovering slightly by this time.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 5°C.