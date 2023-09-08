Will the heatwave continue this weekend? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The heatwave is set to continue across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this weekend.

The weekend is expected to remain very warm with sunny spells.

However, change is on the way, with some thundery showers possible on Sunday.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any low cloud or fog quickly clears for a very warm and dry day, with plenty of sunshine. Light winds and remaining humid, but feeling cooler on the coasts.

Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Winds may be around 7mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:36am and low tide is expected at 17:48pm.

Tonight:

A clear night ahead, with a chance of fog and low cloud forming in the early hours of Saturday morning. Feeling warm and humid overnight with light winds.

Minimum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday:

A dry and bright start to the day, with a chance of showers developing through the afternoon, sometimes heavy. Remaining very warm with light winds.

Maximum temperature 30 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 25C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 13:06pm and low tide is expected at 19:39pm.

Sunday:

Sunshine and a risk of heavy, thundery showers Sunday. Set to remain very warm.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 21C.