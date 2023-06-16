Will the heatwave continue this weekend? Here's your weather forecast for Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

After a warm and sunny week, the heatwave is predicted to continue through the weekend.

The pollen forecast is expected to be ‘very high’ on Friday and Saturday, then begins to slowly lower to a ‘high’ rating on Sunday.

Here’s what weather is in store this weekend for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Across the Yorkshire coast the heatwave is set to continue this weekend, according to the Met Office. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today:

Another fine and very warm day, with lengthy periods of sunshine and light winds. Feeling a little cooler in coastal districts with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Winds could be around 9mph, making it feel like 17 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 09:54am, and high tide is expected at 15:48pm.

Tonight:

Remaining fine through the course of the evening and continuing overnight, with lengthy clear periods and light winds expected throughout.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Saturday:

Another fine and very warm day, although with more in the way of cloud around than of late. As a result, the sunshine is likely to be hazy at times.

Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Winds could be around 10mph, making it feel like 16 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 10:40am, and high tide is expected at 16:35pm.

Sunday:

Still some sunshine but rather more cloud around than of late, with showers and thunderstorms possible and the potential for some torrential downpours. Staying warm, with an increasingly humid feel.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds could be around 14mph, making it feel like 14 °C.