Will the hot weather continue this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather this week on the Yorkshire coast is set to stay blustery with cooler temperatures, according to the Met Office. Photo: Claudia Bowes.

Temperatures are expected to cool, with winds also dropping. It will stay blustery, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but will not get as intense as the weekend.

Spring showers and sporadic sunny spells are also predicted by the Met Office.

The pollen forecast is set at medium from Monday to Wednesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy start with early outbreaks of rain clearing away to the north. Brighter spells following by the afternoon, with a few showers developing. Clouding over in the west late afternoon ahead of a further band of rain. Gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 11°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:53am and high tide is expected at 16:45pm.

Tonight:

Cloud and rain will quickly spread east across the region through the evening, turning heavy and persistent, particularly across the Pennines. Rain clearing to showers in the south by midnight.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday:

Remaining unsettled Tuesday with spells of locally heavy rain and showers. Rain clearing from the west during the afternoon to brighter spells and isolated showers. Chilly overnight as skies clear.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, with a high of 38mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:34am and high tide is expected at 17:27pm.

Wednesday:

Dry start Wednesday before rain quickly arrives from the west. Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime. Becoming drier and rather warm into Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, with a high of 38mph, making it feel like 4°C.