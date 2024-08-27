Will the last week of the summer holidays be sunny? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to stay warm but could be blustery on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

This week is set to get warmer and sunnier for most on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

The last week of the summer holidays is set to start out a bit grey, however conditions will get finer as the week progresses.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day, with a maximum temperature of 27 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pollen forecast is set to remain set at ‘high’ all week, while the UV levels will stay at ‘medium’.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Windy and cloudy with rain over western hills turning heavy and persistent. Drier and brighter further east but rain probably arriving here later. Feeling mild in brisk winds, with the warmest conditions across eastern parts.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, with highs of 37mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:42am and low tide is expected at 17:06pm.

Tonight:

A cloudy night with rain and drizzle slowly easing across most areas. Some clear spells further east and winds slowly decreasing. Remaining mild.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Wednesday:

Starting cloudy for most during Wednesday morning with any light rain soon easing. Brightening with sunny spells. Chance of an afternoon shower, perhaps heavy. A fine evening is likely.

Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 20°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:07pm and low tide is expected at 18:46pm.

Thursday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning increasingly fine to end the week with clear or sunny spells and light winds. Temperatures mostly near normal.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, with highs of 30mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:33am and high tide is expected at 13:39pm.