Will the rain continue this week? Here is the weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office are predicting a calmer start to the week, with stronger winds and more rain as the week progresses.

Temperatures are cooling down and remaining between 10 °C and 12 °C, with wind chill making it feel slightly colder for most of the week.

Today:

Dry morning for most eastern areas with a mixture of sunny spells and variable cloud. Thicker cloud lingering across the Pennines with occasional showers likely, heavy at times. Showers spreading further east during the afternoon, but still some drier intervals.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 6 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:00am and low tide is expected at 16:55pm

Tonight:

Evening showers easing in the east, but continuing across the Pennines. Feeling rather cool beneath the clearer skies in the east, with the odd brief patch of mist possible.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Some thicker cloud to start with occasional showers clearing east. Sunny spells follow, however showers continuing into the Pennines. The odd shower spreading further east during the afternoon. Rather breezy.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:14pm and low tide is expected at 18:16pm

Wednesday:

Morning rain Wednesday clearing east to give some afternoon sunshine. Windy at times, especially coasts, with sunshine and occasional heavy showers. Temperatures staying near average for November.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 8 °C.