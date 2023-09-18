Will the rain continue this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The wet weather is set to continue across the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office.

Autumn does not officially start until September 23, but the start of this week is already feeling cooler with rain predicted to fall across the whole region.

Today it is expected that the heavy rain will start clearing from midday, with a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ for the first half of the week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Cloudy conditions and pulses of rain are likely Monday morning. Some sunny spells developing in the afternoon but occasional showers will move eastwards across the area. Windy throughout.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 13 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:38am and low tide is expected at 12:59pm.

Tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear spells with occasional showers expected for the majority of the evening before persistent, and at times heavy, rain arrives from the west around dawn. Breezy.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tuesday:

A wet and windy day expected Tuesday. Rain may be persistent and heavy at times, especially during the morning. Unsettled conditions likely continuing into the evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 35mph, but could get as high as of 42mph at midday. This will make it feel like 13 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:11am and low tide is expected at 13:26pm.

Wednesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain and strong winds continuing Wednesday morning before becoming drier later with winds easing. Sunny spells and showers expected going into Thursday, perhaps heavy and thundery at times.

Winds may be around 36mph, but could get as high as of 45mph at 13:00pm. This will make it feel like 12 °C.