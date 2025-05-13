Will the spring heatwave continue? Here's this week's weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The warm and sunny weather is set to continue throughout this week and into next week, according to the Met Office.

This week the sunshine has been beating down on the Yorkshire coast- but is the beautiful weather here to stay?

Spring has been unusually warm and sunny this year, and this trend is set to continue through this week and into next week.

Dry, fine, and largely sunny conditions are expected to continue for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

The weather will continue to be warm into next week but it will likely be cooler in the east as some coastal areas see more persistent low cloud at times, compared with previous days.

There is an increasing chance that conditions will turn wetter and more unsettled through the mid- to latter-part of next week, possibly following a hotter spell, as areas of rain and strengthening winds threaten from the west and/or south (the latter bringing a risk of thunderstorms) This would most likely to be accompanied by temperatures dropping nearer to average for the time of year.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Early low cloud, mist and fog soon clearing to leave a dry and warm day, with plenty of sunshine. An onshore breeze will keep coastal districts a little fresher.

Maximum temperature 15°C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as medium.

Winds may be around 9mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 17:35pm and low tide is expected at 23:54pm.

Tonight:

Low cloud, mist and fog returning inland from the coast through the evening and overnight, extending to most parts by the early hours.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Wednesday:

Western and southern parts will experience another fine sunny day, however the north and east will see more cloud and will be cooler than of late with an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 14°C.

UV is predicted to be high, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:51am and low tide is expected at 12:04pm.

Thursday:

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Coastal low cloud and mist may affect the east at times.

Maximum temperature 13°C.

UV is predicted to be medium, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 9°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:25am and low tide is expected at 12:36pm.

Friday:

Sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning.

Maximum temperature 13°C.

UV is predicted to be medium, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 8°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:01am and low tide is expected at 13:12pm. Saturday:

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 15°C.

UV is predicted to be medium, where as the pollen count is set as low.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 10°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:41am and low tide is expected at 13:51pm.

Sunday:

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 16°C.

UV is predicted to be high.

Winds may be around 11mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:24am and low tide is expected at 14:38pm.