Will the sun come out this week? Here is your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Winds could reach 34mph on the coast, however these gusts are predicted to calm down by Wednesday.
The Met Office are expecting cooler temperatures this week, with sporadic sunny spells across the Yorkshire coast.
The pollen forecast is set to stay ‘high’ for most of the week.
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
Bright, breezy and showery, with some of these showers locally heavy, perhaps thundery. Chilly to start and remaining on the cool side throughout, especially in the breeze.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may reach a high of 34mph at 12pm, with gusts calming after midday and staying at around 20mph. This will make it feel like 9°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:23am and low tide is expected at 13:54pm.
Tonight:
Sunny intervals with showers slowly dying out during the night to become dry around dawn. Clear spells overnight. Winds easing to become gentle, freshening on the coast later.
Minimum temperature 5 °C.
Tuesday:
Sunny spells with isolated light showers developing through the morning, mainly over the Pennines. Breezy on the coast but easing into the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 8°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:06am and low tide is expected at 14:39pm.
Wednesday:
Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime.Remaining rather cool throughout, perhaps with overnight grass frosts in prone spots at first. Showers becoming lighter, fewer and further between on Wednesday with winds dropping.
Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 10°C.
Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:51am and high tide is expected at 15:26pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.