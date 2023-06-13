Will the sunshine continue this week? Here's your weather forecast for Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

After a beautiful and warm weekend, the Met Office has predicted even more sunshine for the week ahead.

Across the Yorkshire coast it is predicted to be largely dry and settled whilst remaining warm.

The pollen count will stay very high all week long.

The sunny weather is set to continue this week, according to the Met Office.

Here’s what weather is in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Some early mist and patchy low cloud quickly clearing, then a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling warm inland but cooler near the coast.

Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Winds could be around 9mph, making it feel like 16 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 13:02pm, and low tide is expected at 19:51pm.

Tonight:

A dry and largely clear evening and night but a chance of mist or shallow fog developing in rural valleys during the early hours. A cooler, less uncomfortable night. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Wednesday:

Dry with long periods of sunshine. Cooler than previous days albeit still warm in places. Generally cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze. Sunshine persisting into the early evening.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds could be around 12mph, making it feel like 15 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 08:09am, and high tide is expected at 14:03pm.

Thursday:

Dry with long periods of sunshine. Temperatures trending downwards slightly but remaining warm inland by day and by night. Cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds could be around 12mph, making it feel like 15 °C.