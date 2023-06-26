Will the warm weather stay this week? Here’s your forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

Following the high temperatures of the weekend, this week is expected to stay warm but feel fresher with more showers.

The pollen forecast remains ‘high’ until Thursday, when it is expected to become ‘very high’.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

The Met Office are predicting a warm but mixed forecast this week, with showers and sunshine expected across the Yorkshire coast.

Today:

A bright and sunny start, with isolated showers across western hills. Showers becoming widespread through the morning, interspersed with sunny spells. The odd heavy and perhaps thundery shower is possible through the afternoon. Breezy, and feeling fresher than recent days.

Maximum temperature 21°C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:16am and low tide is expected at 16:59pm.

Tonight:

Showers becoming more isolated and easing off into the early evening. Clear skies developing overnight, before cloud increases from the west around dawn.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloud thickening and lowering from the west early on. A band of rain slowly pushes across the region through the day, mostly clearing during the evening, lingering across western hills. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:10am and low tide is expected at 17:58pm.

Wednesday:

Patchy rain first thing on Wednesday, before a band of heavier rain pushes through later.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:13pm and low tide is expected at 18:59pm.

Thursday:

A drier day on Thursday with plenty of sunny spells. Further showers on Friday.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 15°C.