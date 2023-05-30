News you can trust since 1882
Will the Yorkshire Coast see sun this week? Here’s your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

It’s going to be a cloudy but dry week on the coast, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th May 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:37 BST

Following the glorious sunshine over the bank holiday weekend, this week will be cooler with a lot of cloud.

Today a cloudy start is predicted with some sunny spells expected towards the afternoon.

It will be a dry night, with some hill fog possible and further cloudy skies developing before Wednesday morning.

This week, the Met Office predicts a drop in temperatures and cloudy skies all over the Yorkshire Coast.
This week, the Met Office predicts a drop in temperatures and cloudy skies all over the Yorkshire Coast.
Here’s what weather is in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Chilly and rather cloudy start but some western parts sunnier. Cloud burning back eastwards during the morning, with largely unbroken warm sunshine following. Some eastern areas perhaps staying cloudier and cooler throughout, most likely along the coast.

Maximum temperature 12 °C

Winds could be around 17mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 1.26pm, and low tide is expected at 7.59pm.

Tonight: Cloud spreading west again during the evening and becoming more extensive than the previous night, with some hill fog possible. Most likely staying dry.

Maximum temperature 12°C.

Winds could be around 16mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Wednesday: Dull start for many. While slower than Tuesday, cloud again burning off eastwards. Fine afternoon follows with some warm sunshine. Cloudier, cooler conditions persisting for some eastern areas, especially coasts.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds could be around 11mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 8:14am, and high tide is expected at 14:17pm.

Thursday:Little change throughout with cloud spreading west during the evening and overnight but burning back to give warm sunshine by day. Feeling cooler beneath persistent cloud, most likely along coasts.

Maximum temperature 12°C.

Winds could be around 12mph, making it feel like 9°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 09:01am, and high tide is expected at 15:03 pm.

