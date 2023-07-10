Sunny spells are expected throughout the week, however the temperature is expected to get slightly cooler towards mid-week.

The pollen forecast is rated ‘medium’ for most of the week

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Across the Yorkshire coast, the weather expected to be unsettled with a combination of sunshine and showers, according to the Met Office. Photo: Google Maps

Today:

A bright start with some sunny spells for many, but scattered showers will develop by late morning. A longer spell of rain with some heavy bursts is expected to arrive from the south west during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:20am and low tide is expected at 16:56pm.

Tonight:

The more persistent area of heavy rain will clear eastwards this evening, with drier conditions following for a time, but further rain and showers will arrive overnight.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tuesday:

Some brighter spells are possible, but there will be frequent showers from late morning, heavy and thundery at times, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 16°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:24am and low tide is expected at 18:03pm.

Wednesday:

The mixture of sunshine and showers will continue, with showers perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 14°C.