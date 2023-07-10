Will the Yorkshire coast see sunshine or showers this week? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Sunny spells are expected throughout the week, however the temperature is expected to get slightly cooler towards mid-week.
The pollen forecast is rated ‘medium’ for most of the week
Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:
Today:
A bright start with some sunny spells for many, but scattered showers will develop by late morning. A longer spell of rain with some heavy bursts is expected to arrive from the south west during the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Winds may be around 19mph, making it feel like 17°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:20am and low tide is expected at 16:56pm.
Tonight:
The more persistent area of heavy rain will clear eastwards this evening, with drier conditions following for a time, but further rain and showers will arrive overnight.
Minimum temperature 12 °C.
Tuesday:
Some brighter spells are possible, but there will be frequent showers from late morning, heavy and thundery at times, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 16°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:24am and low tide is expected at 18:03pm.
Wednesday:
The mixture of sunshine and showers will continue, with showers perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times.
Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 14°C.
High tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:31pm and low tide is expected at 19:14pm.