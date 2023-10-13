News you can trust since 1882
Will there be a cold snap this weekend? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After a heat wave last week, the Yorkshire coast is set for a cold snap this weekend, according to the Met Office.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
This weekend is expected to be wet and cold on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Anne Shelley.This weekend is expected to be wet and cold on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Anne Shelley.
This weekend is expected to be wet and cold on the Yorkshire coast. Photo: Anne Shelley.

We have had some unusually warm temperatures for autumn, however this weekend is set to go back to normal.

Wind chill could even make it feel below 10 °C as the weekend progresses.

Sunday is set to be the coldest day, with rain expected through most of the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A wet start for much of the region with locally heavy bursts of rain. Rain gradually clearing away during the afternoon leaving bright or sunny spells and perhaps a few isolated showers in the west. Turning cooler and fresher later.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 10 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:34am and high tide is expected at 16:28pm.

Tonight:

A widely fine and dry night expected. Temperatures falling away under clear skies, with overnight isolated frost patches forming in some rural areas. Feeling blustery towards the North Sea coastline.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Saturday:

A sunny albeit chilly start to the weekend. Cloud will bubble up through the morning to give a somewhat cloudier afternoon with a few showers, particularly over western hills. Cool.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:04am and high tide is expected at 16:57pm.

Sunday:

Mainly dry and settled with good spells of autumn sunshine and isolated showers. Temperatures dipping below average, with widespread overnight frosts, especially in rural spots. Some overnight fog patches possible.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:32am and high tide is expected at 17:27pm.

Related topics:ScarboroughMet OfficeWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshire