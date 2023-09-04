Will there be a heatwave this week? Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire cost is set to be hot and sunny, according to the Met Office.

The week is expected to remain dry and warm across the Yorkshire coast.

Even the nights are set to stay warm, and winds are predicted to be a lot calmer.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any early mist and fog will quickly clear to leave a dry day with large amounts of sunshine, hazy at times under thin high cloud. Warmer than Sunday, though feeling cooler along the coast under a gentle breeze.

Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 21°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:40am and low tide is expected at 14:07pm.

Tonight:

A dry and warm night with light winds and prolonged clear spells, allowing a few mist and shallow fog patches to develop in prone valleys around dawn.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday:

Any mist and fog will soon clear leading to another dry day with long spells of sunshine. Very warm inland but feeling cooler along the coast under a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:25am and low tide is expected at 14:49pm.

Wednesday:

Predominantly dry and very warm with long sunny spells throughout. Some early low cloud possible with an onshore breeze on Wednesday. Warm by night.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 10mph, making it feel like 20°C.