Will there be a heatwave this week? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The hottest day expected this week on the Yorkshire coast is Friday.

With summer right around the corner, another heatwave could be on the cards this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

The Yorkshire coast could see temperatures rise to 25 °C this week, with Friday expected to be the hottest day.

Today is expected to stay warm and dry, but showers and cloudy spells are expected from Thursday til Sunday.

Winds will remain strong all week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Sunny skies from dawn on Wednesday, with only some patchy high cloud breaking up the sunshine at times. Light winds through the morning, although picking up slightly through the afternoon, especially along the coast. Feeling very warm in the sun.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

UV is predicted to be high, whereas the pollen count is set as very high.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:10am and high tide is expected at 17:18pm.

Tonight:

Patchy high cloud spilling in may turn the evening sunshine hazier for a time. Clear skies overnight. Remaining breezy across high ground and along the coast. Very mild.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Thursday:

Sunny spells on Thursday morning. Cloud increasing into the afternoon, with a band of showers moving in from the southwest, heavy and perhaps thundery at times. Warm, rather humid overnight.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

The UV and the pollen count are predicted to be high.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 05:32am and low tide is expected at 11:47am.

Friday:

Sunny spells Friday. Very warm Friday, humid overnight. Heavy thundery showers possible.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

The UV and the pollen count are predicted to be high.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 20°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:08am and low tide is expected at 12:25pm.

Saturday:

Showers into Saturday with further showers likely into the afternoon. Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Weekend likely cooler.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

The UV and the pollen count are predicted to be high.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 17°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:46am and low tide is expected at 13:04pm.

Sunday:

Scattered showers Sunday, possibly heavy.Sunny intervals throughout.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

The UV and the pollen count are predicted to be high.

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like 15°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:26am and low tide is expected at 13:46pm.